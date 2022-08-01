GUWAHATI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over the Northeast states of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the coming days.

On August 1 (Monday), Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Heavy rainfall is also possible in isolated places over Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on August 1.

Moreover, the Northeast states will also witness thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph).

On August 2 (Tuesday), heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Sikkim and over Arunachal Pradesh till Wednesday, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till Friday.