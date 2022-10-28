Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah said that the recent Miyan Museum is a creation of the BJP to keep the divisive politics among the masses alive.

Speaking to the media, Borah said that since the BJP does not have any success stories to tell, they are creating certain divisive issues to divert the attention of the people.

He said that the BJP has failed to keep any of the commitments it made during the elections.

He added, “The main villain in the entire Miyan Museum controversy is Sherman Ali Ahmed. We had already submitted a letter to the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly to dismiss him as MLA. But, to date, no action has yet been taken.”

He added that some invisible force has been keeping him safe.

He added that Sherman Ali has become a weapon for the BJP to play the divisive game in Assam.

He claims that if the BJP had appealed to dismiss one of its MLAs, there would have been no time spared by the Speaker.