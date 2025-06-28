Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant positions or jobs in ICFRE TFRI in 2025.

ICFRE-Tropical Forest Research Institute (ICFRE TFRI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Technical Assistant – 10 posts, Forest Guard – 03 posts and Driver-01 post on direct recruitment basis in 2025.

Name of post : Technical Assistant Category II (Field/Lab.)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Bachelor degree in Science with Botany/ Zoology/ Agriculture/ Forestry/ Biotechnology/ Chemistry/Environmental Science/Statistics (as one of the subjects) from a recognized University

Name of post : Forest Guard

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

1. 12th standard pass with Science from a Government recognized Board.

2. The appointee will be required to complete Forestry training course successfully from a recognized Forest Guard training institution during the probation period.

3. Physical Proficiency Test and Medical standard are given below in Exam pattern

Name of post : Driver (Ordinary Grade)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: –

(i) Matriculation from recognized board.

(ii) Possession of a valid driving license for motor cars.

(iii) Experience of driving a motor car for three years or more.

Desirable: Knowledge of motor mechanism (the candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicles)

How to apply :

The Candidates must apply online. The relevant link for online application is available from 00:00:01 AM on 14/07/2025 at the MP Online website i.e. https://www.mponline.gov.in / https://iforms.mponline.gov.in

Final date for Online submission of application will be 10/08/2025 till 23:59:59 PM.

Application Fees : Rs. 700/- + GST. Women / SC / ST / Divyangjan and Ex-Servicemen gets exemption from payment of the exam fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here