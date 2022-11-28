Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Monday decided to set up border outposts in sensitive areas along the interstate border, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

The Meghalaya government’s decision comes following the death of six people including five from the state in violence at Mukroh along the interstate border.

Chief Minister Sangma announced the decision after chairing an all-party meeting attended by local MLAs from Jaintia Hills districts.

Sangma briefed the MLAs on actions that have been taken and the future course of action by the state government following the firing incident at Mukroh.

“Informed the political leaders that the Cabinet will sit tomorrow to finalise the list of the various Border Outposts (BOPs) that will be set up in sensitive areas,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

He said, “Necessary steps will be taken to make border residents safe and secured.”

Condemning the firing at Mukroh, Sangma observed a 2-minute silence to mourn the dead.

“Mukroh firing incident is a personal loss to the state of Meghalaya. I have appealed to all political leaders to work together to ensure normalcy returns and no further violence occur in the State,” Sangma added.

The Chief Minister also said the police have registered a case against those involved in assault and intimidation inside the Shillong Civil Hospital last week.

“Such violent acts are unacceptable. Actions will be taken as per law against individuals,” he said.