Internet services across Meghalaya have been restored across Meghalaya.

The internet services in Meghalaya were restored on Monday, seven days after the Mukroh firing incident.

Internet services in seven Meghalaya districts were suspended on November 22, soon after the clash in Mukroh village along the interstate border with Assam.

At least six people – five Meghalaya residents and one Assam forest guard – were killed in Mukroh village after personnel of the Assam police opened fire at a crowd.

Internet services in seven Meghalaya districts were suspended as a bid to prevent spread of misinformation that could have escalated tensions with Assam.

The seven districts affected by the suspension are: West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills.

Violence had broken out at Mukroh village along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of November 22, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

The law-and-order situation in the affected districts of Meghalaya is slowly returning to normalcy, with shops and commercial establishments in Shillong opening and significant traffic seen on roads.