GUWAHATI: The family of Bidyasing Lekhte – the Assam forest guard – who was killed in the incident of firing at Mukroh village along the Assam-Meghalaya border will be given Rs 14 lakh ex-gratia.

Besides, the family of Assam forest guard Bidyasing Lekhte will also receive the salary that he was drawing, till his retirement age.

Wife of the deceased Assam forest guard will also be given a government job.

Earlier, the Assam government had announced Rs 5 lakh for the families of all the six deceased persons.

Violence had broken out at Mukroh village along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of November 22, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

At least six people – five Meghalaya residents and an Assam forest guard – lost their lives in the firing incident at Mukroh village on November 22.

The law-and-order situation in the affected districts of Meghalaya is slowly returning to normalcy, with shops and commercial establishments in Shillong opening and significant traffic seen on roads.