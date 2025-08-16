Dimapur: The Nagaland government declared a seven-day state mourning from August 16 as a mark of respect to Governor La Ganesan who passed away at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Friday evening.

During this period, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly flown.

The state government has also announced that there will be no official entertainment during the mourning period, chief secretary Sentiyanger Imchen said in a notification.