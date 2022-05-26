Dimapur: The NSCN (IM) made it clear that the Naga national flag that symbolizes the Naga political identity is not negotiable.

“It is unthinkable for NSCN to accept Naga national flag as cultural flag as hinted by the Government of India,” the Nagalim Voice, the NSCN (IM)’s monthly new bulletin, said in its editorial released on Thursday.

The solution to the Naga issue continues to hang in balance as the NSCN (IM) has been firm in its demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution.

The NSCN (IM) said when the Framework Agreement was signed on August 3, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went “histrionic” as he called up all political leaders who matter to announce that he has solved the longest-running insurgency movement in Southeast Asia.

It said the world at large, however, was not impressed and waited to see how he would match his words with action acceptable to the Naga people.

“Today, the NSCN is watching how the same Prime Minister of India is going to handle the Framework Agreement with NSCN and Naga people that he himself took so much pride and credit,” the editorial said.

The NSCN (IM) said what is of concern to it in particular and the Nagas, in general, is the “habitual betraying nature of the Government of India after signing agreement after agreement”.

According to it, such was the depravity on the part of the Government of India that every good thing gained during the 25 years of Indo-Naga political talks is facing the risk of going down the drain.

“The unfortunate development is tantamount to political blackmail. But the NSCN is unnerved in the face of such brinkmanship,” the editorial read.

It said the Naga people had seen the Naga political issue that was defiled earlier on three occasions, adding the NSCN cannot allow defilement to take place for the fourth time.

Saying that the Framework Agreement was signed as the way forward to salvage the Naga political issue from getting defiled again, the NSCN (IM) said it would be a huge irony if the Indo-Naga political issue and the ongoing talks are not regarded as a politically sacrosanct programme.