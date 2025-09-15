Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in IIM Ranchi in 2025.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in Marketing in 2025. Indian Institute of Management Ranchi (IIM Ranchi) is an autonomous institution which came into being under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in December 2009. However, the operations began in July 2010. IIM Ranchi currently offers a full-time two years Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA), a full-time two years Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (MBA-HRM), a full-time two years Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (MBA-BA) a full-time Doctoral Programme (Ph.D.), a Executive Doctoral Programme (ePh.D.) and an Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (Executive MBA).

Name of post : Professor / Associate Professor / Assistant Professor

Qualification : PhD or equivalent degree

Experience :

Assistant Professor on contract (Grade II) : No prior experience necessary

Assistant Professor (Grade I) Assistant Professor : Total experience of 3 years altogether in research/ teaching/ industry.

Associate Professor : Experience of 6 years of which atleast 3 years also should be at the level of Assistant Professor level at equivalent peer institutions.

Professor : Experience of 10 years of which at least 4 years should be at the level of Associate Professor level at IIMs/IITs/IISc/NITIE/IISERs/Other equivalent peer institutions.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://iimranchi.ac.in/ on or before October 2, 2025 at 5:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here