Assam Career 2025 SIDBI Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SIDBI Assam in 2025.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Economist and also Junior Economist in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Economist (SEC)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification: A master’s degree in economics from a recognized Indian / Foreign University.

Desirable: PhD degree in Economics / Banking / Finance from a recognized University can also apply for the Post

Experience : Minimum post qualification work experience of 5 years altogether in the Indian financial or corporate sector as an economist; in the field of banking and finance

Name of post : Junior Economist (JEC)

No. of posts : 2

Minimum Qualification: A master’s degree in economics from a recognized Indian / Foreign University.

Experience : Post qualification work experience of 1-2 years in the Indian financial or also corporate sector as an economist; in the field of banking and finance is preferable

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filled in application (in English or Hindi), as per the format available on the Bank’s website with a recent passport size photograph also pasted thereon and Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date, only through email at [email protected] on or before October 03, 2025. While forwarding the respective applications, the subject line shall clearly indicate the following details only, viz. “Application for the post of <<Post Code>>, <<Name of Post>> <<Candidate Name>>.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here