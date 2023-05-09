Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma shared that talks with the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) have progressed in the right direction.

The discussions have been ongoing and there has been a lot of communication in the past few days.

Also Read: Pobitora Widlife Sanctuary : A scenic natural place to visit in Assam

Although Sangma could not provide specific details, he stated that they expect to see more positive outcomes in the coming days.

Sangma acknowledged that the process is not simple and easy since there are multiple factors to consider.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati HC sentences lawyer 6 months in jail for contempt of court

However, he emphasized that talks are ongoing and moving in the right direction. The HNLC, a separatist group in Meghalaya, was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2000.