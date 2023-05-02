SHILLONG: Border talks between Meghalaya and Assam are likely to resume in May.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday (May 2).

The next round of border talks between Meghalaya and Assam will discuss boundary disputes between the two states in six out of 12 areas of differences.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that he and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma are trying to fix a date for commencing the talks.

The Meghalaya chief minister expressed hope that the next round border talks with Assam will begin in May.

The areas, which will be discussed between Meghalaya and Assam in the next round of talks are: Langpih in West Khasi Hills district, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdoomreah and Block-II in Ri Bhoi district, and Block-I and Psiar-Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills district.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that he is in constant communication with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and that they are preparing for the talks.

Earlier, the Meghalaya government had said that it will accord topmost priority to the local views while resolving the border disputes with Assam in the second phase of the talks.

Meghalaya shares a 885 km long inter-state border with Assam.

In the first phase of talks, six other disputed areas from a total of twelve were taken up for discussions following which an MoU was signed between the two states.

Meghalaya and Assam signed a border pact on March 29 last year following conclusion of the first phase of talks to resolve boundary disputes in six areas of difference.