Applications are invited for recruitment of 21 vacant teaching positions or career in IIMC in 2025.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of 01 Professor and also 20 Assistant Professor in Mass Communication with broad specialization in Journalism (Print, Broadcast, Digital Media), Advertising and Public Relations, Strategic Communication and Media Business Studies in 2025.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Eligibility (A or B) :

A. i) An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and also published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2.

ii) A minimum of ten years of teaching experience altogether in university/college as Assistant Professor/ Associate Professor/Professor, and / or research experience at equivalent level at the University/ National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

OR

B) An outstanding professional, having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines, from any academic institutions (not included in A above) / industry, who has made significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, supported by documentary evidence provided he/she has ten years’ experience.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 20

Eligibility Criteria :

Eligibility (A or B) :

A. i) A Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D degree has altogether been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply only in online mode altogether on the website of the IIMC www.iimc.gov.in/vacancy

The Last date for submitting online application is 6th October, 2025.

Application Fees :

Non-Refundable fees for UR/OBC category is Rs. 3000/-.

Non-Refundable fee for EWS, SC, ST, PwBD and also Women categories is Rs.1500/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here