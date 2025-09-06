Imphal: Tribal villagers in Manipur’s Tamenglong district, which borders Assam and Nagaland to the north, recently rescued two endangered Asian giant tortoises, one weighing about 16 kilograms and the other around 5 kilograms.

The District Forest Officer (DFO) of Tamenglong, Kharibam Hitler Singh, along with Range Forest Officer (RFO) Joel Gangmei and staff of the Tamenglong Forest Division, received the rescued tortoises from villagers of Vanchengphai and Tongtao.

The rescue and discovery of the two Asian giant tortoises (Manouria emys phayrei), a critically endangered species native to Northeast India, including Manipur, has strengthened the government’s conservation efforts in the state.

Manipur Forest officials are urging the public to report distressed or injured tortoises to support conservation efforts.

This appeal followed the rescue and handover of the tortoises, locally known as Leikang Thengu in Manipuri and Guiphop in Rongmei, to the Manipur Zoological Garden (MZG) for safe custody and care.

The handover comes at a significant time, as the MZG, in collaboration with the India Turtle Conservation Programme (ITCP), recently achieved the first successful artificial incubation of this species in the state.

This effort led to the hatching of 28 baby tortoises from a single nest in August 2025.

The MZG is now developing a conservation breeding programme to increase the population of Asian giant tortoises.

Future plans include their release into protected foothill areas and Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India.

The initiative also involves specialized care for the hatchlings and assessments to identify suitable habitats for reintroduction.

Wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists have praised the successful breeding and rescue efforts as a major milestone for tortoise and turtle conservation in Manipur and the wider northeastern region.

These initiatives are considered vital for the survival of the species and the broader preservation of biodiversity in Northeast India.