In a remarkable move to protect and promote its rich heritage, the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has secured 21 Geographical Indication (GI) tags for its traditional products, crafts, and agricultural items. This significant achievement, accomplished in a relatively short period, is poised to transform the region’s economy and empower its indigenous communities.

The initiative, spearheaded by a dedicated group of young Bodo entrepreneurs, was born from a desire to safeguard the region’s cultural legacy and prevent the appropriation of traditional motifs, textiles, and instruments. The journey began with extensive research on hundreds of items, culminating in 21 successful applications. The first 13 GIs were accepted on November 29, 2023, with the remaining eight following on May 31, 2024. This success was made possible through a collaboration with renowned GI expert, Advocate (Prof) Ganesh Hingmire.

Since the formation of the new BTR government in 2020, a top priority has been the formal recognition and protection of indigenous heritage. The proactive efforts of the government, local entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders have quickly made Bodoland a frontrunner in India’s GI movement.

What the GI Tags Mean for BTR

Each GI tag officially certifies a product’s origin, quality, and uniqueness, preventing cheap imitations and ensuring that only genuine producers from the region can use the protected name. This includes a wide array of items, from the traditional Bodo Dokhona attire and Bodo cuisines to unique silks, handloom crafts, musical instruments, and horticultural products.

For Bodoland, the GIs offer far more than just prestige. They provide legal protection for traditional knowledge and products, increasing their value and trustworthiness among consumers both nationally and internationally. This will also significantly boost exports, particularly for handicrafts and agri-products, and help preserve traditions that are at risk of fading due to modernization.

The most profound impact of the GI tags is the empowerment of tribal artisans, farmers, and women’s self-help groups. By creating sustainable livelihoods rooted in heritage, these tags will help raise market prices. For example, a hand-woven Bodo Dokhona will now fetch a much higher value globally. Sectors dominated by women—such as handloom weaving, handicrafts, and organic farming—are expected to see substantial growth, creating more job opportunities and reducing the need for migration.

From Protection to Global Prominence

The BTR government has a clear and ambitious plan to build on this initial success. While India has over 600 GIs, it has only around 29,000 authorized users. Bodoland aims to become a role model for the country by launching a massive registration drive under the Chief Executive Member’s Special Initiative Scheme, with the goal of enrolling over 100,000 tribal artisans, farmers, and weavers as Authorized Users (AUs).

A mobile application has been developed to streamline this process. Each AU will be linked to multiple GI products, creating a robust and scalable production base. Registered AUs will gain access to government schemes, training, modern marketing tools, and legal protection, ensuring their work is both profitable and secure.

The vision extends to transforming traditional Bodo alcoholic beverages—three of which are now GI-tagged—into global brands, much like how French wine and Scotch whisky evolved. As Ling Narzihary, a key figure in the initiative, put it, “We missed the Industrial Revolution and the IT Revolution, but we will not miss the GI Revolution.”

Building a Sustainable Ecosystem

Bodoland’s GI revolution is also aligned with global sustainability goals. The BTR government plans to establish a Bodo Heritage Park as a center of excellence to showcase these products, preserve cultural heritage, and generate sustainable revenue.

Additionally, the team behind the initiative recognizes the potential for carbon credits linked to GI-certified products. Traditional, eco-friendly practices like handloom weaving and crafting musical instruments from sustainable materials can help reduce carbon footprints, contributing to climate action and opening up new funding streams.

Experts believe Bodoland’s success story can serve as a blueprint for other Sixth Schedule regions in Northeast India. The region, once associated with conflict and underdevelopment, is now rewriting its narrative as a land of opportunity, tradition, and resilience.

The BTR government’s plans to create “GI Villages” will further support clusters of artisans and farmers with essential training, infrastructure, and direct market linkages. This initiative aims to create a self-sustaining ecosystem where heritage is the very foundation of progress.

For the artisans and farmers of Bodoland, the GI tag is more than just a certificate. It is a promise—that their work, their heritage, and their identity will not only survive but also thrive in the global marketplace, turning cultural roots into a source of economic growth.