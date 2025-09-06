Guwahati: The Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) has objected to the participation of non-Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates in constituencies reserved for STs in the forthcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections scheduled for September 22.

The organisation has termed the process unconstitutional and demanded fresh elections in those constituencies.

In a statement issued on Saturday, BJSM working president Daorao Dekhreb Narzary said the acceptance of nominations from non-tribal candidates in ST-reserved constituencies was illegal and went against the spirit of tribal reservation.

He expressed “deep sorrow and anguish” over the decisions taken by the Returning Officers of several districts.

According to BJSM, the candidates allowed to contest in reserved constituencies despite not belonging to any notified Scheduled Tribe include Sajan Das (21 Salbari, Assam Jatiya Party), Sanjay Kr. Sarania (22 Koklabari, Independent), Jagadish Madahi (22 Koklabari, Congress), Sashidhar Deka (32 Bhergaon, GSP) and others.

Narzary pointed out that surnames such as Das, Deka and Medhi are associated with the Sarania community, which is not recognised as a Scheduled Tribe.

He also stated that the Madahi surname does not appear in the constitutional list of Scheduled Tribes as per the 1950 order.

Referring to a Gauhati High Court order in PIL No. 30/2019, Narzary said the court had directed the Assam government not to issue ST certificates to members of the Sarania community under the guise of sub-tribes like Borokochari or Kochari.

BJSM alleged that fraudulent certificates had been used to file nominations and accused the Returning Officers of ignoring both constitutional provisions and the High Court directive.

The organisation described the move as a denial of tribal rights and an insult to the tribal communities of Bodoland.

The Manch also criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of encouraging his party to nominate non-tribal candidates in reserved constituencies.

“Instead of protecting tribal rights, he has become the first violator, paving the way for others to follow,” Narzary said. BJSM described this as an attempt to weaken Sixth Schedule institutions.

The organisation also blamed Aditya Kaklary, Secretary of the All Assam Tribal Sangha, for allegedly issuing fraudulent ST certificates to non-tribal communities, including the Sarania and Madahi groups. BJSM accused him of acting for monetary gain and betraying tribal interests.

BJSM has demanded that the Chief Election Commissioner of Assam and the Chief Minister immediately declare the BTC elections null and void in constituencies where non-tribal candidates have been allowed. It called for fresh elections with genuine tribal candidates.

The organisation warned that if the demand was not met, it would be compelled to launch statewide protests and approach the courts to seek justice for tribal communities.