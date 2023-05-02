SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has urged the people of the state to take precautions against COVID-19.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma made this appeal to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The Meghalaya CM also acknowledged the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

He urged the people of Meghalaya to continue following protocols and wear masks, maintaining social distancing and practicing good hygiene.

“Whatever evidence we have seen in the past few months and weeks, there is a milder version of COVID as compared to previous months,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

He added: “So that is giving us some sense of relief that it’s not as deadly as the other variant that was there earlier.”

He emphasized that while the symptoms of COVID-19 may be mild in many cases, it is crucial to take the virus seriously and remain cautious to prevent further spread in Meghalaya.

“We have urged people, without having any kind of specific rules or making anything mandatory, that wherever possible (take) precautions like avoiding congested areas, wearing masks and taking (other) precautions,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

“These things people should do at their own level and so that we can take care and then we are making sure that the overall and key locations are also there, so we are ready for any eventuality,” the Meghalaya CM added.