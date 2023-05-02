AIZAWL: Mizoram reported the first COVID-19 death in six months.

It was in October 2022 that Mizoram recorded the last fatality due to COVID-19.

The deceased is a 63-year-old woman.

She was infected with COVID-19 and died in a private hospital at Aizawl in Mizoram on Monday (May 1).

This is the first COVID-19 fatality since October 29, 2022 when the last death due to the virus was reported in Mizoram.

According to Mizoram health department bulletin, 34 people have tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in Mizoram have risen to 78.

Thus far, 2,39,086 people have been infected with COVID-19 and 727 people succumbed to the infection.

A total of 2,38,281 people have recovered from the disease in Mizoram.

More than 19 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mizoram.

Official sources also said that Mizoram registered a steady rise in COVID-19 cases since April.

As many as 82 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Mizoram last month.