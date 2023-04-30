Aizawl: In a shocking incident in Mizoram’s Serchhip district as a jail guard was arrested for allegedly shooting his colleague dead.

The incident took place at the district jail on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Lalhruaitluanga, a 34-year-old resident of Chhingchhip Venglai.

The accused, Lalrinthanga, a 24-year-old resident of Bawktlang, has been arrested by the police.

Also Read: Assam: Nine-year-old goes missing in Beki river in Baksa

According to official sources, the incident occurred when Lalrinthanga, who was on duty from midnight, went to the barrack to hand over his service gun to Lalhruaitluanga, who was to continue the shift from 2 am to 5 am.

While removing the magazine of his gun, a bullet was accidentally fired, hitting Lalhruaitluanga.

Also Read: Assam: Man arrested with SBBL rifle in Dhemaji

The victim was immediately rushed to the Serchhip District Hospital but succumbed to his injury.

The official suspect that a bullet was loaded in the barrel of Lalrinthanga’s service gun, which accidentally fired when he removed the magazine.

The two were reportedly good friends.

The police have registered a criminal case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. Further investigation into the incident is underway.