Assam: Nine-year-old goes missing in Beki river in Baksa

Guwahati: On Sunday, a nine-year-old boy went missing in the Beki River in Assam’s Baksa district.

The boy has been identified as Tararul Sheikh.

A search operation was immediately launched by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to find the missing boy.

The boy as per reports went to swim in the river when the undercurrent of the river washed him away.

In a separate incident, a young man identified as Pinak Das went missing while taking a bath in Barak River in Cachar district on Saturday.

The SDRF team is currently conducting a search operation to locate Pinak Das’ body in the river.