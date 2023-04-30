Baksa: Two workers lost their lives due to asphyxiation while digging a well in the Bangalipara area of Baksa in Assam on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Ramjan Ali (25) and Siraj Ali (43), who were father-in-law and son-in-law.

The incident took place on the premises of Govinda Sitola’s residence.

Initial reports suggest that the duo entered the 20 feet deep well and faced difficulty due to a lack of oxygen, leading to their death.

An investigation has been initiated in connection with the incident.

It may be mentioned that in Assam digging of wells or other similar works is carried out by manual labour without much of the safety measures. Often the reason is that the particular person commissioning the work wants it to be done at much lower pay.

This particular incident is not the only one, there have been several such incidents in the past.