Guwahati: Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Mukul Kathar has been removed as the secretary of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

“On his services being withdrawn from Hill Arcas Department and in the interest of public service, Shri Mukul Kathae, ACS (DR-95), Secretary, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council is transferred and directed ta report to Personnel Department, Government of Assam immediately for further posting,” Department of Personnel said in an order.

The development came after police registered a case against Kathar for allegedly assaulting his wife’s family members.

Police registered a case against the ACS officer at Diphu police station, based on complaints filed by his wife and his sister-in-law.

Kather allegedly beat up his sister-in-law inside a parked vehicle in Diphu. He also allegedly fired shots in the air in front of his wife’s parent’s residence.

On Saturday, Kathar moved the Gauhati High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. Earlier, CJM’s court in Diphu rejected Kathar’s anticipatory bail plea.