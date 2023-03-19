Guwahati: Four Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers have been suspended for alleged financial irregularities in the execution of works under the MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLAD).

The CM’s Special Vigilance Cell had conducted an inquiry into the allegations and detected “irregularities and anomalies” in the execution of works and utilization of funds of Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan for 2021-22 and 2022-23.

All the officers have been placed under immediate suspension, pending drawal of departmental proceedings, the orders issued by the Assam Department of Personnel (Personnel A), said on Saturday.

Among the suspended officer is Sharmistha Borah, deputy secretary in the Home and Political department, who was the president of the construction committee.

The additional deputy commissioner and the assistant commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan, Sukanya Bora and Hemanta Kumar Dutta, who were also presidents of the construction committee, have been placed under suspension.

Munindra Bardoloi, currently the chief executive officer, zilla parishad, Tinsukia, was also suspended for his purported involvement as the then in-charge of the district development commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan district.