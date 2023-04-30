Dibrugarh: A rare sighting of the Tokay Gecko in the Dehing Patkai region of upper Assam’s Tinsukia district has brought joy to nature lovers and environmentalists.

The species, which is one of the largest gecko species found in India and the second-largest globally, was spotted for the first time in the region on Sunday morning.

According to experts, the Tokay Gecko was not spotted in the Dehing Patkai region before. It was found mostly in Mizoram and Karbi Anglong.

Unfortunately, the species has been smuggled to other countries due to its alleged medicinal benefits, especially in China where it is used in traditional medicine.

Environmentalists and the Forest Department rescued the gecko into the wild.

It is worth noting that the species is protected under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), meaning international trade (including in parts and derivatives) is subject to the CITES permitting system.

Devojit Moran, an environmentalist in the region, said that the Tokay Gecko was spotted at the Ultapul area under Digboi Forest Division in the middle of NH-38 in the Makum-Digboi road while a well-wisher Vijay Munda was picking up passengers in his auto.

After the sighting, Moran confirmed the news with experts and went on to rescue the gecko with the help of the Forest department.

Tokay Geckos are arboreal and nocturnal reptiles, and male geckos are larger and more brightly coloured than females.

The Assam State Biodiversity Board included the Tokay Gecko and the Assamese Day Gecko in a new list of threatened species in 2018.

It is a welcome development that the species has been spotted in the region, and it is hoped that this sighting will lead to better conservation efforts for the species in the future.