Guwahati: The East Guwahati Police Department on Tuesday apprehended a person with a gecko from the Basistha area.

The person was arrested based on specific inputs about a possible wildlife trade attempt.

The arrested person has been identified as Pranab Ranghang.

He along with the rescued Gecko was handed over to the forest department for further proceedings.

It may be mentioned that geckos and particularly Tokay Geckos are smuggled for certain reasons including medicinal benefits as believed by many.

The fluid or the blood of the gecko is said to be useful in treating cancer and it is mostly in parts of China.

The prices as per sources surge in multiple lakhs for just one gecko.

There is, however, no scientific proof of any supposed curative property of the body fluids of a Tokay Gecko, or any other gecko.

Other reasons such as the chemical composition of the glue that enables the geckos to stick to almost any surface are also one. But this research is said to be done within legal boundaries.