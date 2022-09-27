Guwahati: After the FIRs against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sadhguru over their night safari in Kaziranga National Park, there had been several attempts to justify the act by several members of the BJP.

One such attempt was seen by PWD Minister Pijush Hazarika who allegedly shared an itinerary of a tour programme of former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi.

The Minister had tried to claim that just like Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sadhguru, Tarun Gogoi too had visited the park after official hours.

However, while the controversy was related to the CM and Sadhguru being on a night safari at the park, Pijush Hazarika failed to show any such evidence.

The schedule shared by the Minister himself states that the former CM who past away in 2020, had only been to a guest house inside the park and that too at around 4 PM during visiting season.

There was no evidence regarding the former CM taking a night safari was found in the itinerary shared by the Minister.

In the tweet, Pijush Hazarika said, “Respected journalists. Have a look at this tour programme of then CM Tarun Gogoi in March,2008.The then CM had arrived at Arimora Forest Guest House at 4 PM which is around 13 kms inside Kaziranga National Park & situated deep inside the park’s core area & stayed there overnight.”

Netizens, however, slammed him for trying to justify the incident.

One user wrote, “I can see he was in guest house, attending cultural show not doing nighttime wildlife safari with any babaji.”

Another wrote, “There is a difference between staying overnight in a rest house and going for a safari with your complete entourage, along with journalists, allowing a guest to drive the jeep, using flash photography for the sake of a photo op. And it is laugh worthy that you had to dig this up.”

Another user said, “Pursued the document but unable to find ‘night safari’ in the itinerary. This is not an acceptable excuse for parity or counter-explanation. Persued the response of the public & disappointment is clear. BJP to be removed from power in next election to restore equality!”

Just like them, many even asked Pijush Hazarika if he was trying to justify the act of the current Chief Minister because the former one had been in the park after hours.

It may be mentioned that several FIRs were lodged against spiritual leader Sadhguru and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over alleged violation of jeep safari rules at the Kaziranga National Park.

Sadhguru, who arrived at Kaziranga to inaugurate the three-day Chintan Shivir organized by the Assam government, on Saturday night led a jeep Safari from Mihimukh.

The spiritual guru went on the night Safari in the central range of the national park with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarama, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and top officials of the park and the forest department.

Sources said as per protocol, Safari is not allowed inside the park after sunset as it causes trouble to the wildlife.

According to the website of the Kaziranga National Park, the jeep and elephant safari is conducted in the park from 8 am to 10 am and 2 pm to 4 pm only.

An official of KNP said on condition of anonymity that nobody except park officials and staffers is allowed inside the park after 5 pm.

Expressing serious concern, wildlife activist Mubina Akhtar accused Sadhguru of violating provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

“This is a brazen violation of wildlife conservation protocol. Sadhguru claimed himself as an environmentalist, does not he has a basic idea of the wildlife protection norms?” Akhtar told Northeast Now.

It may be mentioned that in July this year, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had asked the Madhya Pradesh government to put a stop to night safaris in tiger reserves of the state as it causes hindrance to wildlife.

The NTCA, in a letter to the state forest department, said that night safari causes noise in the wildlife area.

“The animals are awakened by the lights of the vehicles. These put the animals under stress as they are used to the natural light,” the NCTA mentioned.

Himanta Biswa Sarma however had claimed that he and spiritual guru Sadhguru did not break any law by having a night safari ride at the Kaziranga national park late on Saturday night.

“There has been no violation (of Wildlife Protection Act). Wildlife warden is permitted to allow anyone to enter the park even during night hours”, claimed CM Sarma.