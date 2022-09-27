GUWAHATI: Chief of the eastern air command (EAC) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) – Air Marshal Dilip Kr Patnaik – has stated that the situation along the China border in the eastern front is “normal and peaceful”.

The IAF’s EAC chief Air Marshal Dilip Kr Patnaik said this on Tuesday on the side-lines of an air display by the Suryakiran aerobatics team over Lachit Ghat in Guwahati, Assam.

“In the eastern front, there is peace. Everything is normal and peaceful,” said chief of the eastern air command (EAC) of the IAF – Air Marshal Dilip Kr Patnaik.

Patnaik made this remark while replying to a query on the situation along the India-China border in the east.

Also read: Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging demonetisation of Rs 1000, 500 notes tomorrow

He added that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been on high alert to avert any untoward incident along the India-China border in the east.

“The IAF is on alert and there are systems that have been put in place to keep a check and avert any untoward incident,” Air Marshal Dilip Kr Patnaik said.

In the last eight years, since the BJP-led NDA came to power at Centre, India and China have held at least 22 rounds of bilateral talks in relation to the border tensions between the two countries.

The escalation of the India-China border conflict is linked to several crucial events that have taken place during recent years.