NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, will hear a set of pleas that challenges the demonetisation of Rs 1000 and 500 notes in 2016.

The pleas challenge the decision of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre in 2016 to demonetise the Rs 1000 and 500 currency notes.

The pleas will be heard by a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, which will be headed by Justice Abdul Nazeer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation on November 8, 2016 had declared that notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 will no longer be legal tender from that midnight.

The menace of fake currency notes and use of black money for terror activities were cited as reasons by the central government to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes.

Later, the demonetised Rs 500 note was replaced with a new one, while the Rs 1000 note was no longer a legal tender.