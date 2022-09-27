DIBRUGARH: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), on Tuesday, accused the BJP government in the state of trying to ‘sell’ the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Company Limited (BVFCL).

Briefing the media in Dibrugarh, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said, “This BJP government is trying to sell Namrup BVFCL. The government had committed to set up the fourth plant in Namrup, but till date nothing has been done. Now, through de-investment, the government is planning to sell the BVFCL to private party.”

“After many assurances, the government failed to set up the BVFCL fourth unit. In 2018, the Centre had approved in principle the proposal for setting up of the fourth unit at an estimated cost of Rs 4500 crore. But till date nothing has been done,” the Assam Jatiya Parishad chief said.

“Once considered among the finest and profitable fertilizer industries of the country, BVFCL which was established in 1969 has been struggling to stay afloat due to declining production over the years,” Gogoi said.

“Small tea growers are the backbone of the tea industry in Assam. They produces 50% tea production in Assam. But the government failed to fix the price of tea leaves,” Gogoi added.

He further said, “Dibrugarh is one of the oldest town of Assam but the development of Dibrugarh is slow compare to other districts.”

“Dibrugarh is the highest revenue earning city in Assam but the city has been neglected,” he said.