Guwahati: The police in Gogamukh of Dhemaji, Assam arrested a person with a rifle that he was illegally carrying.

According to reports, the accused has been identified as Aminul Islam.

He was travelling from Arunachal Pradesh to Silapathar.

Also Read: Assam: Tokay Gecko released in Dehing Patkai

Based on input present with the police, the accused was arrested for illegal possession of an SBBL rifle.

Acting on a tip-off, the police, with the help of locals, caught the accused as he was getting off a bus to board another.

Also Read: Assam| Elephants’ predicament continues in the name of rescue and rehabilitation…

The rifle, which was intended to be transferred from Lakhimpur’s Naoboicha, was found in his possession.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.