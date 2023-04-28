Tura: In a major COVID-19-related update, after almost two years, a death related to the virus has been reported in Tura, Garo Hills of Meghalaya.

According to reports, a 41-year-old man with symptoms of the COVID-19 infection died at the Holy Cross Hospital in Tura.

The decease has been reported to be a resident of the New Bhaitbari area of West Garo Hills.

He was admitted to the hospital five days ago and died at the hospital during treatment on Thursday.

The deceased had reported symptoms of COVID-19 and was brought to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated.

While it was not confirmed if a test was done or not, some reports stated that a test was done he turned out to be COVID-19 positive.

It may be mentioned that while his family claimed that he was vaccinated, there were doubts about it.