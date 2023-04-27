Shillong: North Shillong legislator Adelbert Nongrum has reportedly urged the Meghalaya government to relocate the settlers of the Harijan Colony and remove barricades from the area within 15 days.

The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has also demanded that if negotiations fail, the settlers should be evicted.

Nongrum emphasized that the government should take this matter seriously and proceed with the relocation plan immediately, as the employees of the government reside there.

He further stated that the government should identify illegal settlers in the area as soon as possible.

Traffic in Shillong has also been affected for the past five years due to the barricades, and this has been a cause for concern.

The demand for relocation was made following multiple incidents occurring in the area and concerns regarding the health and hygiene of settlers.

As an MLA, Nongrum has promised to follow up tirelessly, and he does not have any ill-feeling towards the settlers.