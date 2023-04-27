Dibrugarh: A rare black panther was successfully captured and caged in Dhemase village, located in Demow of Sivasagar district, Assam on Wednesday.

According to sources, the elusive big cat had been terrorizing the villagers for the past few months, prompting forest officials to take action.

The black panther is a melanistic colour variant of the leopard (Panthera pardus) and the jaguar (Panthera onca). While they have excess black pigments, their typical rosettes are still present.

The big cat is mostly found in the equatorial rainforests of Malaya and in the tropical rainforests of Mount Kenya, Java, Southwestern China, Myanmar, and Nepal. In India, it is mainly found in Kerala and Assam.

An environmentalist hailed the capture of the black panther and said, “It’s great news that the black panther still roams in the jungles of Assam.

The black panther is a rare species, and its presence in the Assam jungle is good news for nature lovers.”

The capture of the rare big cat was a significant feat, providing relief to the villagers who had been living in fear for the past few months.