SIVASAGAR: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria during his two-day visit to Sivasagar district, visited Assam Rajiv Gandhi University of Cooperative and Management and chaired a meeting with the Vice Chancellor, administrative officials, and faculty members of the institution.

The VC Prof Debabrata Das gave an overview of the university, from financial grants to curriculum, recruitment, students’ intake and research activities.

Assam Governor Kataria commended the exemplary position of Sivasagar district in the realm of school education, and highlighted the immense potential that the university holds in advancing its courses of subjects.

He emphasized the importance of cooperative and management skills, which are crucial to prosper in today’s world.

Moreover, Assam Governor expressed his keen interest in working with the university to promote the landscape of cooperative education in this part of the country.

Also read: Assam Governor visits Sivasagar; takes stock of govt schemes

He also said that in the coming days he has decided to hold meetings with all the VCs of central and state universities to address all their shortcomings and help them to impart state of the art instructions in sync with the need of the time.

He assured of his support to the universities and help them pursue vision with regard to strengthening the gamut of higher education in the State.

In light of this, the Governor asked the VC of Assam Rajiv Gandhi University of Cooperative and Management to send a comprehensive report about the varsity’s roadmap for the future.

He also urged every attendee at the meeting to serve the varsity diligently and stay motivated, even during difficult times.

He believed that their consistency and hard work would lead the university to greater heights in the coming days.

The Governor also visited the historic Rang Ghar, Kareng Ghar, Talatal Ghar that showcased the innovative engineering of the Ahom rulers. He also visited the Joy Sagar Tank.

The Governor along with the First Lady Anita Kataria also visited the Shiva Doul and Bishnu Doul and offered prayers for the well-being of everyone.