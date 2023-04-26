Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria during his visit to Sivasagar district on Tuesday held a series of meetings with the district administration officials, heads of different departments, security agencies, delegations from civic bodies at ONGC Assam Asset, Nazira.

During the meeting, the Governor discussed status of implementation of different schemes of Central and State governments with the DC, SP, and other department heads in the district.

He asked Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner, Aditya Vikram Yadav, to oversee the progress of all the schemes and ensure that the benefits of the schemes reach the grassroots people.

The heads of departments of the district apprised the Governor of the level of implementation of different schemes, including PMKSY, PMFBY, paddy procurement etc.

With regard to agriculture, the Governor said that besides traditional farming, the district machinery should help the farmers to alternative modes of farming for higher degree of yields.

On the education front, the Governor took stock of the status of education in the tea garden areas and also of the school dropouts.

The Governor also asked about the implementation of PM Poshan schemes in schools.

Implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission also featured in the meeting as the Governor asked the district administration to ensure total implementation of the project in the district.

The Governor also took stock of the health infrastructure and health care delivery system including health facilities for emergencies.

He also took note of the blood bank infrastructure existing in the district.

Discussion has also been carried out on Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, PMJAY-eKYC, Janani Suraksha Yojna, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Kaaryakram etc.

Enquiring about the works of Social Welfare, the Governor asked the department head regarding the status of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana , Poshan Abhiyan.

He also took stock of the status of MGNREGA, Amrit Sarovar, PMAY-G and others.

Superintendent of Police, Subhrajyoti Bora, also gave a detailed presentation regarding the law and order situation of the district.

The Governor asked the SP to dispose of all the pending cases expeditiously.

He also took note of the road safety measures taken up by the of police administration.

Earlier, officials from ONGC apprised Assam Governor about the activities of ONGC in Assam.

The Governor asked about the history of the oil and natural gas in Upper Assam.

The Governor also requested the ONGC that as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility it should impart skill education to empower the youth in their chosen fields.

