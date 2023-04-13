GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria during his day long visit to Udalguri district on Wednesday visited the Borola Multi Village Pipe Water Supply Scheme in Bormukli, along the Indo-Bhutan border.

He inspected the project along with size of population the project covers.

He also took a look of state of the art mechanical engineering of the project which uses gravitational forces to draw water from the nearby stream to supply purified water to the people.

During his visit to the water plant, the Governor interacted with the nearby villagers and inquired about the quality of water being supplied to them.

Also read: Assam Governor takes stock of progress of Assam Skill varsity

He also said that under Jal Jeevan Mission many such initiatives will be taken to provide piped supply water to the villagers.

He also visited an integrated horticulture farm maintained by progressive farmer Satyendra Basumutary.

The Governor lauded the initiatives of the farmer who started dragon fruit cultivation in the year 2020 after receiving saplings under the Horticulture Mission for North East & Himalayan States (HMNEH) and National Food Security Mission (NFSM) schemes.

Also read: Assam Governor visits Morigaon; takes stock of development works

He informed the Governor that he installed Solar Tube Well and sprinklers, which were given to him under Rural infrastructure development fund (RIDF) and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for irrigating the crops.

He, accordingly established a nursery for dragon fruit and areca nut saplings, which he sells to other interested farmers in nearby villages.

He also received financial help from the government for further development of his farm.

The Governor also stressed on the role of horticulture in advancing the agricultural sector of the state.

He asked the District Commissioner Dr Sadnek Singh to adopt measures to bolster the horticulture sector and encourage farmers to venture beyond conventional farming methods.

Also read: From Gulab Chandra Kataria to Phagu Chauhan, interesting facts of newly appointed Governors of Northeast India

The Governor also chaired a meeting with the DC, SP, and other department heads to discuss the status of various government projects in the district.

He put special emphasis on the need to increase the district’s green cover and urged officials to initiate plantation drives in all government office premises and also in schools.

Kataria also enquired about the progress of the Amrit Sarovar projects in the district.

With regard to the education department, the Governor asked the DC to take steps to develop the education sector in line with NEP 2020.

He also asked him to take measures to reduce school dropouts in tea garden areas.

Assam Governor also took stock of the status of the TB Mukt Abhiyan in the district.

He also emphasized on the need of tackling this important health issue with utmost priority.

Assam Governor later presided over a meeting with security agencies stationed at the border district and took note on the law and order situation in the district.