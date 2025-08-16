Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in Computer Science and Engineering.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Computer Science and Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Specialization : Digital Logic Design/Computer Organization/Discrete Mathematical Structures/ Programming Concepts with C/C++/Java, Web Design Using JavaScript

Salary : Rs. 65,000/- per month or as per the institute rule

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 25-08-2025 from 11:00 A.M. onwards. The venue is in A-Block Meeting Room, NIT Meghalaya, Saitsohpen, Sohra – 793108

How to apply :

Interested candidates need to fill in the required data in the attached application form. They must submit the duly filled application form in soft copy (PDF only) along with the scanned copies of original documents mentioned in the application form, published paper (if any), etc. for verification. The candidates can appear for Walk-in-Interview after scrutiny of the application form and supporting documents.

Applicants should send the duly filled application form to email id: [email protected].

The subject of the email should be “Application for Guest Faculty in CSE”. The last date to submit the application form via email is 24th August, 2025 (5 pm).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here