GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria during his one day Darrang district visit on Tuesday went to the site of the Assam Skill University at Mangaldai and took stock of its progress.

Governor Kataria during his visit reviewed the progress of the university and held discussion with Vice Chancellor, Subhash Chandra Das, IAS (Retd) where he was briefed on the status of development of the project.

He expressed satisfaction on the progress of the construction work.

Considering the importance of the project which is expected to ramp up the infrastructure for skill education in the state, the university should be ready for its academic activities by December 2024, the Governor exuded confidence.

The Governor also visited 16 No Pub Pati Darrang Adarsha Anganwadi Centre, where he spent quality time with the students, interacting with them and enquiring about their experience at the centre.

He also took stock of the facilities available at the centre and emphasized that the centre should be at par with other academic institutions propelling the growth of the children.

He observed that since education is crucial for shaping the future, there must be concerted efforts especially at the grass root to ensure a better future and better education to the children.

Governor Kataria also visited Tengani Tea Estate Model School.

He held a meeting with Principal Mukul Sharma, where he enquired about the teacher-student ratio and the school’s initiatives to reduce drop-out of the students.

The Governor interacted with the students and witnessed the classes rendered by the teachers.

The Governor also paid his visit to the Amrit Sarovor project in the district.

He lauded the efforts to achieve livelihood generation initiatives along with water conservation project to create a recreational space around the sarovar.

He emphasized on the need for proper fencing around the water body to ensure the safety of the visitors, especially the little ones and suggested a decorative plantation drive to enhance the natural beauty of the area.

The Governor also visited Darrang Cancer Centre and distributed sweets to the patients.

The Medical Superintendent Dr Syed Iftikhar Suhani apprised him of the facilities available in the hospital.

During his visit, Kataria held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey, SP and all heads of department, where he took stock of various Central and State government schemes being implemented in the district.

One of the key areas he focused was agriculture, where he urged officials to pay greater attention to multi-cropping and natural farming.

He pointed out that agricultural land often remains empty after a single round of farming and encouraged officials to explore ways to maximize the land potential and usage.

The Governor also enquired about the status of several important central schemes, including PM KISAN, PMFBY and PMMSY.

He stressed that the schemes should be implemented effectively and efficiently and urged officials to take all necessary steps to ensure that farmers in the district reap benefits from them.

On the need of dairy production the Governor asked the district machinery to create more opportunities for the farmers to take up dairy farming.

He also asked the DC to motivate entrepreneurs to start dairy farming to create more avenues in the district and help the district contribute to the overall economic growth of the district.

The Governor also took stock of the status of the TB Mukt Abhiyan in the district.

He also emphasized on the need of tackling this important health issue with utmost priority.

He asked every functionary of the district to work closely with the District Health Department, healthcare professionals and community health workers to raise awareness about tuberculosis and ensure its effective treatment and care.