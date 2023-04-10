GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said in Guwahati on Sunday that sports shapes personality of an individual.

He said this while attended the closing ceremony of the 3rd All India Brahmaputra Squash Championship, 2023 at RG Baruah Sports Complex, Ulubari in Guwahati.

It also makes a person disciplined, erases the difference of castes, builds up team spirit and increases the feeling of unity among individuals, Assam Governor said.

Kataria also said squash got popular in Assam because the 12th South Asian Games were organized in Guwahati in 2016.

To spread the games, four state-of-the-art world-class squash courts were built by the State government.

Since then the association has been conducting regular training for coaches and players.

The Governor also hailed the players like Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Joshna Chinappa, Saurabh Ghosal who brought laurels to the country in the field of squash.

Kataria congratulated the Assam Squash Rackets Association for popularizing the game of Squash in Assam.

“I am happy to learn that The Assam Squash Rackets Association was formed in the year 2010 and since then it is making continuous efforts to promote squash in Assam and for this it has been organizing competitions at all levels, ” Assam Governor added.

It is noteworthy that 272 players from 24 states of India have participated in the 3rd All India Brahmaputra Squash Championship.

“This is a huge achievement for Assam Squash Rackets Association.

“Such a championship would be a tremendous booster for the development of squash, especially in the Northeast and Assam,” the Governor stated.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli, president of Assam Squash Rackets Association Shiladitya Dev, office bearers of the Assam Squash rackets association, along with a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.