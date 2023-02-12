GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday (February 12), congratulated Gulab Chand Kataria on being appointed as the new governor of the state.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Kataria’s experience in public service will benefit Assam.

“Heartiest congratulations Shri Gulab Chand Kataria ji on being appointed as Hon’ble Governor of Assam,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

“Your vast experience in public service will surely benefit Assam immensely. Looking forward to work with you to take our journey of progress further,” the CM added.

Heartiest congratulations Shri Gulab Chand Kataria ji on being appointed as Hon'ble Governor of Assam.



Your vast experience in public service will surely benefit Assam immensely.



Looking forward to work with you to take our journey of progress further.@Gulab_kataria pic.twitter.com/ycjZ7fCFAB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 12, 2023

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu approved the appointment of leader of opposition in Rajasthan and senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria as governor of Assam.

Kataria had earlier served as the home minister of Rajasthan from 2004 to 2008 and again from 2014 to 2018.

78-year–old Kataria had also served as education minister of the Rajasthan between 1993 and 1998.