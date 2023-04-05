GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria who was on a day-long visit to Morigaon district, asked the Deputy Commissioner to give a shape to a frame work along with district agriculture officer to boost agriculture production of the district.

In his maiden visit to Morigaon distric, Governor Kataria said since the economy of Morigaon is primarily dependent on agriculture and majority of the people of the district are associated with agriculture and allied sectors, agriculture of the district should be given a paramount importance.

An extensive study to increase agriculture production should be undertaken.

The Governor also said that the district administration should also concentrate on natural farming to curve a niche for the district in this agriculture practice.

A good show in natural farming along with conventional practice of farming would augur well in uplifting the socio-economic status of the people of Morigaon.

It will also strengthen the economy of the state, the Governor said.

During his visit, Kataria held a review meeting with the Deputy Commissioner, SP and heads of departments in the Conference Hall of DC Office and took stock of the development works along with prevailing law and order in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Debasish Sharma apprised the Governor of different Central and State government schemes being undertaken in the district along with their progress.

While taking the sector specific review Kataria took note of the status of implementation of the schemes and their likely dates of completion.

He further took note on the functions of the departments and asked the department heads to see that the public are being benefited from the schemes.

Governor Kataria asked Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kumar Das to maintain law and order of the district.

Earlier, the Governor visited Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and asked the Deputy Commissioner to promote tourism by providing home stay arrangements or well managed staying facilities to attract tourists.

He asked him to encourage the local youth to initiate start up businesses in tourism.

During his day-long tour the Governor also visited a freshwater fin fish hatchery and also paid a visit to the Sitajakhala Dugdha Utpadak Samabai Samiti Ltd.

The Governor had a detailed discussion with them and said that taken in right earnest these two institutions will play a pivotal role to usher in a complete transformation in the agricultural and allied sector of the state.

He further said that both the sectors can create job opportunities and increase the farmers’ income.

The Governor exuded confidence that the district has lot of potential especially in agri sector to feed the state provided there is perfect synergy between the administration and the people.