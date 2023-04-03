GUWAHATI: On the holy occasion of Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria took part in a programme organized by Sakal Jain Samaj at Fancy Bazar in Guwahati on Sunday.

Governor Kataria extended his warm greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of the Mahotsav and urged upon all to follow the teachings of Mahavir who was a proponent of non-violence and preached love and respect to all living beings.

“An inclusive and balanced society can be achieved by following the messages of Bhagwan Mahavir,” he said.

The Governor moreover said, “The influence of Mahavir in our daily lives cannot be overstated”.

He went on to explain that the entire Jain community, or “Sakal Jain Samaj,” is dedicated to upholding the wisdom and teachings of Mahavir.

The Governor also asked everyone to make a conscious effort to teach the next generation about the life and teachings of Mahavir, thereby passing on the invaluable legacy.

In his own personal journey, the Governor pledged to do his utmost to uphold the teachings of Mahavir as he invited everyone to join him in this noble endeavor.

He also said that blessings come to those who render kindness and compassion towards humanity.

“As we strive to incorporate the teachings of Mahavir into our lives, let us also strive to cultivate a spirit of love and compassion towards all those around us.

“May we be inspired by the great wisdom of Mahavir, and may his teachings continue to guide us towards a brighter and more compassionate future,” the Governor added.