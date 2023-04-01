GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria along with the First Lady of Assam, Anita Kataria felicitated ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain, at Raj Bhavan.

It may be noted that boxer Lovlina recently won the gold medal in the Boxing World Championship held in New Delhi.

The Governor said, “Her exceptional talent and unwavering dedication have propelled her to clinch the gold medal in the IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships 2023, bringing immense pride and honor to our state and nation.

“May her outstanding achievements continue to inspire budding athletes to strive for excellence and bring further accolades to our country.”

Kataria also felicitated her parents who accompanied her to the Raj Bhavan.

The officers and staff of Raj Bhavan were also present at the felicitation programme.

IBA women’s world boxing champion Lovlina Borgohain who is also the deputy superintendent of police was also felicitated by Assam DGP GP Singh at the policed headquarters in Guwahati.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medal winner Lovlina Borgohain, continuing her sublime form in the ring, defeated Australia’s Caitlin Parker by a 5-2 verdict in the 75 kg category to win her maiden gold medal in the Women’s World Boxing Championships at New Delhi’s KD Jadhav Indoor Hall on March 26. Lovlina’s gold medal win helped India bag their fourth gold medal in 2023 edition of the tournament, matching their best-ever performance in terms of gold medals won in the history of this prestigious tournament.

