GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria during his visit to Nalbari district on Saturday, visited Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University and interacted with the Vice Chancellor Prahlad R Joshi and other faculty members.

During his maiden visit to the University, the Governor said the development of an educational institution lies on the quality of students it produces.

Therefore, he asked the VC and other faculty members to channelize their energy to produce good students with good moral character to enable them to radiate the ethos and spirit of the university.

Talking to the faculty members, the Governor urged them to strive towards achieving higher academic rankings through diligent efforts and unwavering commitment to the noble cause of education.

Moreover, the Governor emphasized the importance of grooming students in a way that helps them to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to make meaningful contributions to the development of the nation.

The Governor also inaugurated Krishna Kanta Handique Open air classroom in the campus.

The Governor also visited the library of the University.

The Governor during this visit to the district also held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and heads of the departments and took stock of the developmental works along with prevailing law and order in the district.

Deputy Commissioner, Nalbari Gitimoni Phukan apprised the Governor of the schemes of Central and State governments being undertaken in the district and said that the district administration has been very dedicatedly working to extend the fruits of governance to all sections of the people of the district.

The Governor said that the development of any district becomes fast, if good law and order situation prevails.

Assam Governor Kataria, therefore, asked the Superintendent of Police to maintain law and order of the district.

The Governor also took stock of the status of health and hygiene, jal jeevan mission, education, agriculture among others.

The Governor also enquired about the infrastructure for tourism.

He said that religious and rural tourism could create huge avenues for the local people in Nalbari.

During the meeting, he also stressed on multiple cropping, PM awaz yojana, irrigation etc.

The Governor also sought coordinated and collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to extend the benefits of government schemes to the people.

The Governor also interacted with members of the NGOs working for specially abled children and homeless mentally challenged people.