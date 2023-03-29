GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the 32nd foundation day of Tolaram Bafna Artificial Limb and Caliper Centre in Kamrup on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Governor said the service rendered by the family of Tolaram Bafna Artificial Limb and Caliper Centre was truly inspiring.

The centre has dedicated its services to making a positive impact on the lives of the underprivileged.

He said its services that is providing prosthetic limbs is heartwarming which caused smiles to the faces of thousands.

Highlighting the country’s rich tradition of empathy and compassion towards the less fortunate, the Governor said that regardless of caste, creed, or religion, every Indian strives to contribute as much as they can to bring about a positive change in society.

“We understand that true greatness lies not in the abundance of resources, but in the service we render to our fellow human beings”, the Governor added.

Assam Governor also said, “It is heartening to see that our Prime Minister has taken a keen interest in the welfare of the Divyangjan community.

By coining the term “Divyangjan,” he has helped to promote inclusiveness and create a sense of belongingness for all specially-abled individuals.

The welfare of Divyangjans is a pan-Indian movement that has garnered widespread support and contributed to the betterment of the lives of those with disabilities.

Here in our state, the government is completely dedicated to the welfare of the Divyangjans, said the Governor.

Providing a significant portion of the budget on the needs of this community is a positive step towards giving them the necessary support and resources to help them to lead a dignified life.”

The Governor further said that the Indian ethos value altruism and philanthropy.

The Centre is an exemplary manifestation of sentiment, offering hope and joy to the less privileged and effecting a tangible transformation in the lives of Divyangjan.

Kataria wished that the Centre’s commitment serves as an inspiration and motivate every person to offer humanitarian services to those in need.

Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup, Keerthy Jalli, Managing Trustee Shubhkaran Jain Bafna along with a host of other dignitaries was present on the occasion.