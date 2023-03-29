JORHAT: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited the Air Force Station, Jorhat in Jorhat district on Tuesday.

The Governor was briefed about the history of the base since 1962, its role and task and also assistance it renders to civil authorities during various situations and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions in securing the skies of the North-east.

In his interaction with the key functionaries of the station, Assam Governor appreciated the accomplishments of the Air Force Station in Jorhat.

He also applauded the role of 5 AFH in providing aid to not only the uniformed personnel but civil population as well, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, he conveyed that it was a matter of pride to be amongst the fore front line warriors of the nation and expressed his gratitude and regards to all uniformed personnel for their diligence towards discharging the national duty.

During his visit, Kataria also visited Air Force School Jorhat.

Assam Governor at Air Force School in Jorhat

Addressing the teachers and students, the Governor highlighted the role of teachers in shaping and moulding the lives of students.

He also recalled his days as a teacher and reiterated that the status of a Guru is unmatched and is one of the noblest professions.

Air Commodore Bhuvan Mathur, Air Force Commanding Air Force station Jorhat and Air Commodore Sunil Agrawal along with a host of other dignitaries were present during the visit of the Governor.