GUWAHTI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in his maiden visit to Jorhat on Sunday, visited Assam Agricultural University and took stock of various activities being run by the university.

He also asked the scientists and teaching fraternity of the university to direct their researches to improve the yield of agriculture produce and contribute in promoting quality of life of the farmers.

While interacting with the teaching fraternity, Assam Governor Kataria highlighted the need to pay remunerative prices to the farmers for their produce.

The Governor also appealed to the university students to explore the realm of agro-entrepreneurship.

He asked the students to become enterprising and encourage agro-entrepreneurship which not only promises financial independence but also augments agricultural yields.

While talking to the students he got important inputs about their research activities and asked them to keep working to script phenomenal growth in agriculture.

Considering the pivotal role played by Assam Agricultural University in agricultural research and the resultant growth in agricultural outputs, the Governor appealed to the university fraternity to spearhead the path breaking research for the benefits of agriculture sector and the wellbeing of the farmers.

He also asked the university fraternity to pay interest in natural farming as the state presents a potential avenue for the growth of natural farming.

Governor Kataria also visited Assam Women’s University and interacted with the students and teachers.

He said that Assam Women’s University is an academic bastion for the women education and is serving as a vital pillar in promoting women education in the state and empowering them through higher education.

The Governor asked the teaching fraternity of the university to take a lead in women’s transformative education and empower the human resources of the state.

The vice chancellor of AAU, Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka, vice chancellor of Assam Women’s University Dr Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwor, DC of Jorhat Pulak Mahanta along with a host of other dignitaries were present during the visit.