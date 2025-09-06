Assam Career Canara Bank Securities Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various sales and marketing positions or career in Canara Bank Securities Guwahati Assam.

Canara Bank Securities is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Trainee (Sales & Marketing) at its centre in Guwahati, Assam and various other locations.

Name of post : Trainee (Sales & Marketing)

Qualification : Graduate in Any Stream with 50% Marks

Experience : Candidates having experience in the Marketing and sales will be preferred. Freshers can apply.

Compensation : Stipend of Rs. 22,000/- Per Month and variable pay of Rs.2,000.00 based of

satisfactory monthly performance

Age : Minimum 20 years, Maximum 30 years

How to apply :

Candidates have to submit the online application or Physical application at the link available in the careers option on the website https://www.canmoney.in/careers

NECESSARY ATTACHMENTS ONLINE/OFFLINE: –

Applicants must enclose Self-attested Copies of the following documents with the application-

Birth Certificate / SSC / SSLC certificate with DOB. Updated Resume Copies of the mark sheets & certificates from SSC/SSLC/X STD, PUC/ 10+2/ Intermediate, Graduation & other qualifications etc. Copies of experience certificates Any other relevant documents

Address for sending physical applications if any- THE GENERAL MANAGER, HR DEPARTMENT,

CANARA BANK SECURITIES LTD, 7TH FLOOR, MAKER CHAMBER III, NARIMAN POINT, MUMBAI – 400021

LAST DATE: 06/10/2025 (till 06:00 pm only)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here