Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday conferred Civilian Awards namely Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav on 21 personalities at an event in Guwahati.

The awards were given to those personalities in recognition of their outstanding contributions in the field of health, art and culture, sports, science, agriculture, tourism, entrepreneurship etc.

Assam Baibhav Award was presented to Dr Tapan Kumar Saikia in recognition of his contribution to the field of Health Care (Cancer Care) and Public Service.

Dr Tapan Kumar Saikia is a renowned oncologist who hails from Naharkatia in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

Assam Saurav Award was presented to five personalities. They are Krishna Roy for his contribution to the field of art and culture (mobile theatre), Gilbertson Sangma for his contribution to the field of sports (football), Nayan Moni Saikia for her contribution to the field of sports (lawn bowls), Dr Binoy Kumar Saikia for his contribution in the field of science, Dr Sashidhar Phukan for his role in the field of healthcare and public service.

Moreover, Assam Gaurav was given to 15 personalities in recognition of their outstanding services.

They are Dhritimala Deka for their contribution to the field of public service. She has helped with more than 300 cremations to earn the moniker of ‘Smashanbandhu’. She rendered exemplary service during the Covid pandemic.

Second is Debajit Barman for his contribution to the field of agriculture and allied (Composite Farming). Third is Rustom Basumatary for his role in the field of tourism.

Fourth is Manje La for his contribution to the field of Tourism (Agrotourism). Fifth is Binanda Hatibaruah for his contribution to the field of environment and forest.

Sixth is Group Captain Atul Chandra Barua for his role in the field of social work. He set an example of compassion when he started the Bhavada Devi Memorial Philanthropic Trust in 2011 and opened ‘Seneh’, a home for abandoned, sick and oppressed old women in his plot at Kahilipara.

Seventh is Kalyani Rajbongshi for her contribution to the field of Entrepreneur (SHG Worker). Eight is Sila Gowala for his contribution to the field of Public Service (ASHA Worker).

Nineth is Dr Jogesh Deuri for his contribution to the field of Agriculture and Allied (Sericulture). Tenth is Dr Pankaj Lal Gogoi for his contribution to the field of Entrepreneur (Poultry).

Eleventh is Sarbeswar Basumatary for his contribution to the field of Agriculture (Progressive Farmer). Twelfth is Manthang Hmar for his role in the field of Agriculture and Allied (Pineapple Farmer and Exporter).

Thirteenth is Dr Dhruba Jyoti Sarma for his role in the field of Agriculture and Allied (Horticulturist and Entrepreneur). Fourteenth is Dayal Goswami for his contribution to the field of Mask Making and Mask Acting and the last is Dr. Dr Syed Iftikar Ahmed for his contribution to the field of Anti-AIDS and anti-drugs campaigns.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Speaker Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, Council of Ministers, senior government officers and several distinguished personalities from different walks of life were present on the occasion.