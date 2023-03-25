Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated the corporate office of Surbana Jurong, a global urban, infrastructure and managed services consulting firm in Guwahati.

Surbana Jurong, a Singapore government-owned infrastructure consultancy firm, is associated with important projects like Guwahati-North Guwahati connecting bridge over the Brahmaputra in Assam and others.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that setting up a corporate office by a global firm like Surbana Jurong is an important development.

He expressed hope that the corporate office in Guwahati will turn out to be an important centre for the entire Northeast.

The Assam Chief Minister said that as an offshoot of the Act East Policy propounded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Guwahati has become a nerve centre of trade and business.

Therefore, setting up of the corporate office of Surbana Jurong would augur well for the exchange of trade relations between Northeast and other ASEAN countries.

Dr Sarma also said that the office has given an opportunity for several youths of Assam to get employment in the office.

He also expressed hope that in the coming years, other multinational companies will also come forward to set up their business establishments in the state.

High Commissioner of the Republic of Singapore to India Simon Wong, Chief Operations Officer Surbana Jurong Dr Uma Maheswaran, Executive Director (India) Surbana Jurong Andrew McKune. Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary to Industry and Commerce Dr Lakshamanan S and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.